A team of dancing diggers makes their debut at Scorton Steam Festival this weekend.

JC Balls and Sons Dancing Diggers have choreographed routines, featuring intricate lifts and graceful turns, and will be the headline act at the festival.

The 14th Scorton Steam gathering is a collection of more than 600 vehicles of all vintages, shapes and sizes.

On top of that there is lawnmower racing, a fairground, crafts, live music, beer tent, food and shopping stalls all spread over 30 acres.

This year Scorton Steam is supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation as its chosen charity.

Scorton Steams opens daily from June 16 to 17 at 9am. Day entry is £10 for adults, £7 concessions/ children 10-16, younger children free.

Visit www.scortonsteam.co.uk.