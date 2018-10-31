See 'The Knitted Bible' at local church

A travelling exhibition entitled 'The Knitted Bible' has arrived at Knowle Green Congregational Church, near Longridge

The display of scenes from the bible were made by knitters from a church in Hartlepool, who initially planned to knit just one scene - The Last Supper. The team from St George's began knitting at the end of February 2008 and their exhibition is now much in demand.

Pastor Chris Okpoti said: “This is not to be missed exhibition. Thanks to all those involved in bringing this project to Longridge area. We are so excited and know it will prompt lots of questions about knitting, crafts and the stories of the bible which come together in this exhibition.”

It will be on display at the Clitheroe Road church until November 3, weekdays 10.30am to 12.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday evenings 7.30 to 9.30pm and Saturday between 10am and noon. The exhibition also includes interactive quizzes.