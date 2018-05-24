Shakers at Ribchester village hall

John Godber, founder of The Hull Truck Theatre Company, is the second most performed UK playwright in the British Isles.

Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society has done quite a few of his plays over the years and this is their second shot at this hilarious and poignant play, written in partnership with his partner, Jane Thornton.

The play is set in a cocktail bar in a northern town, originally in the 1980s ,now re-stirred for the early 1990s.

It features just four actresses who not only play the parts of the waitresses but also all the various customers at the bar.

Shakers will be performed at Ribchester village hall on May 24 /25 and 26. Tickets from 01254 878479.