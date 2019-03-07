Sing-a-long-a Greatest Showman at Preston Guild

Singalonga Productions bring their newest show, the smash hit film musical The Greatest Showman, to Preston Guild Hall on March 23.

Cheer on Hugh Jackman, lust after Zach Efron and hiss Rebecca Ferguson in The Greatest Showman with lyrics on the screen so everyone can join in.

The live host will teach everyone a set of dance moves, show the audience how to use their interactive prop bags and also get them to practice cheers, boos and even a few wolf whistles.

Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and full audience participation essential.

Please note this is a screening of the movie not a live stage show.

Tickets from £18.50 are available from the box office on 01772 804444 or via the website at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk.