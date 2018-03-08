Skiddle announce new collaboration with Safe Gigs for Women on International Women's Day

The music-loving team from Preston based events and ticket agent Skiddle are to join forces with campaign initiative Safe Gigs For Women to combat sexual harassment and assault at live music events.

The partnership will see Skiddle championing and supporting the organisation through their platforms; aiming to reduce the number of cases of sexual harassment at gigs, club nights and music festivals.

Established by regular gig-goers to help create a safer environment for women at events, Skiddle will be working with the organisation on the roll out of a new series of campaigns, awareness raising events and fundraising activities across the region.

Ben Sebborn, Skiddle co-founder and director said: “We are delighted to be the first ticketing outlet to work with Safe Gigs For Women, and it is no coincidence that we are launching this partnership on International Women’s Day.

"Live music events should be an inclusive, enjoyable and memorable experience and everyone should have the opportunity to attend without feeling threatened or harassed.

"The fact many women do have to put up with unwanted and uninvited attention is inexcusable and as an industry we need to work together to stop this.

“Skiddle have been selling tickets for live music events for almost two decades and we have a huge passion for what we do.

“The partnership with Safe Gigs For Women shows our solidarity for the cause and our determination to use our platform and our events to inform and change behaviour."

The partnership is the first of its kind with a ticketing outlet.

Sarah Claudine from Safe Gigs For Women, added: “We are incredibly excited by the opportunities that a partnership with Skiddle can offer our organisation.

“By working with a ticketing platform of their size, we hope to increase the reach of our message right across the UK, to events of all sizes.”

“We want everyone to attend events knowing that they have a right to be respected, and anyone who violates or abuses that is not welcome and their actions will not be tolerated.

“Safe Gigs for Women has always adopted a ‘pre-emptive’ stance, tackling negative attitudes and behaviours before they have the chance to escalate, and it is our hope that a partnership with Skiddle will allow us to achieve that on a larger scale than ever before.”

www.sgfw.org.uk

Twitter: @safegigs4women