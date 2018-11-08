Soul legend Billy Ocean to play at Blackpool Opera House

Pop and soul legend Billy Ocean will be performing hits from his long career - spanning more than 40 years - at Blackpool Opera House tomorrow night.

The show is part of his 13-date UK tour by the star who is the biggest selling black recording star Britain has ever produced and has sold more than 30 million records to date.

Having achieved extraordinary success as both an artist and a songwriter, Billy has collected multiple gold and platinum records across the world and hit the number one spot worldwide in the pop charts including the USA, Australia, Germany, Holland, and the UK.

Billy said: “I’m really looking forward to my UK tour it’s going to be 13 party nights.”

Last year, he released Here You Are: The Best Of Billy Ocean in the UK, which gained a top four chart position - his highest since 1989.

During the 80s, Billy notched up three chart-topping singles in the USA – Caribbean Queen, There’ll Be Sad Songs and Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car.

His 1986 album Love Zone was a huge seller. It included the successful single When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going the theme from the film The Jewel of the Nile, which hit the top spot in the UK and a number two in the United States.

The new tour will feature music from his new album.

