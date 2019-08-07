Special guests find Garstang awash with colour

Garstang looked blooming colourful when visitors came calling today.

And it's just as well it did, as the guests were judges from the Britain in Bloom competition.

The group was shown the lovely floral displays across the town, in this year's colours of red and yellow, as well as blue and white, traditional colours of canal art, in celebration of 200 years of the Garstang Canal.

This year Garstang has been nominated for the national competition after winning gold at North West level, and is competing against eight others across the land in the large market town category.

The national presentations take place in London on October 25.

However, it's not all about the flowers.

Tony Burrow and Julie Burrow of Garstang in Bloom

Alan Pearson, from Garstang in Bloom, said: "Although the displays are important and we want the town to look lovely, the competition is also about the level of community engagement involved.

"These kinds of projects can help people in ares such as mindfulness and wellbeing because it gets people out and about when they become involved in things like planting and painting.

"The environment is another important factor and we are proud to use harvested rainwater from the roof of our local supermarket.

"Our volunteers come from organisations like the Lions and from individualists - the whole project brings the town together."

That includes the GarstangDementia Café, where regulars have sown seeds, potted them on and now planted out the flowers in front of Garstang Library.

The town is also entered into North West in Bloom, with the results for that to be revealed at the Floral Hall, Southport, in November.

Robert Wadsworth, of Garstang in Bloom, prepares a flower tub

Britain in Bloom judge Lee-Ann Bone is shown around by Alan Pearson, of Garstang in Bloom