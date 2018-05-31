Status Quo lead singer shares his stories at Preston Guild Hall

Legendary Status Quo lead singer Francis Rossi will share the extraordinary secrets of his 50-plus years in rock’n’roll when he takes to the stage for an intimate evening in Preston.

Rossi will talk about mishaps and adventures as he opens up about the highs and lows of a life on the road with one of the biggest and most loved bands ever in Francis Rossi: I Talk Too Much at Preston Guild Hall on Sunday April 7, 2019.

Having spent longer on the UK singles chart than The Beatles, while also making an amusing diversion into TV with an appearance on Coronation Street, the teetotal father-of-eight has some of the best rock’n’roll stories ever.

Tickets are available, priced £27 and £34.50 for VIPs, for the show which starts at 7.30pm.

Call 01772 80 44 44 for tickets.