Swing band to a-pier as part of landmark’s celebration day

A special day to celebrate the place of a Blackpool pier within the resort community will take place next month.

North Pier will stage the first Big Pier Watch Day on Saturday, June 9 - with free entertainment along the 500 metre walkway.

The event, hosted in partnership between Blackpool Council, the World Monuments Fund and owners Blackpool Pier Company, will include music from swing band The Billionaires, Punch and Judy shows and a traditional barrel organ, as well as free rides and attractions for children of all ages.

An exhibition will mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of the pier’s designer Eugenius Birch.

Pier owner Peter Sedgwick said: “We’re really grateful to the council and the World Monuments Fund for working with us on this.

“We hope the open day will help people understand the challenges we face as owners into the future and how we’re working to improve North Pier.

“It’s easy to forget that the bulk of our repair money has to go into the structure itself, so a bad season will limit what we can do in terms of restoration or decorative repair.

“We can’t change the weather, but with help, we can be more prepared for what it brings.”

Blackpool’s piers were included on the 2018 World Monuments Watch in October of 2017 in recognition of the challenges they face from climate change.