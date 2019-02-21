The Chicago Blues Brothers bring their mission to Preston Guild Hall

Back with a brand new mission at Preston Guild Hall next month, The Chicago Blues Brothers take on some of the biggest and most loved Motown anthems along with all the Blue Brothers classics .

The show is described as a high-octane, adrenaline pumping musical mash-up which has jump-started the legacy of Jake and Elwood for a new generation with its modern twist on this cult classic.

The show will feature hits from Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Sam and Dave, James Brown, The Temptations. The Four Tops and Jackson 5 and the Supremes.

The Chicago Blues Brothers will be coming to Preston Guild Hall on March 2.

Tickets priced from £26 can be bought online at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk or through the box office on 01772 804444.