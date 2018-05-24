The Drifters perform at Preston Guild Hall

The Drifters are back on the road in the UK performing their classic hits from the past six decades.

There have been more than 65 vocalists in the group’s incredible 59-year history and in this tour, the current line up pay homage to the former members of this line up, including stars such as Clyde McPhatter, Rudy Lewis, Ben E King and Johnny Moore.

Hits include ‘You’re ‘More Than A Number,’ ‘Come on Over to My Place’, ‘Up On The Roof,’ ‘Under the Boardwalk’, ‘Kissin In The Back Row’, ‘On Broadway,’ ‘Down On The Beach,’ ‘Hello Happiness’ ‘Save The Last Dance For Me’ and many more.

The Drifters will be at Preston Guild Hall this Sunday (May 27), at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced at £25.50 are available from the box office tel: 01772 80 44 44.