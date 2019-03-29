The Happy Mondays come to Preston Guild

Legendary Manchester band The Happy Mondays will be stopping off in Preston on their 29 date Greatest Hits tour.

The band’s classic line-up of front man Shaun Ryder, Bez, Rowetta, Gary Whelan, Paul Ryder, Mark Day and Dan Broad are famous for hits such as Step On, Kinky Afro, Hallelujah, W.F.L., Loose Fit, Judge Fudge and 24 Hour Party People, among many others.

Happy Mondays are supporting Action Against Hunger.

An additional £2 charity donation can be added at checkout.

Happy Mondays come to Preston Guild Hall on Thursday, November 14.

Tickets priced at £34.50 are available from the box office on 01772 804444 or via www.prestonguildhall.co.uk.

Email info@prestonguildhall.co.uk with enquiries.