The Lovely Eggs perform at Preston Guild Hall

The Lovely Eggs are an underground surreal-psych punk rock duo from Lancaster.

They have a fierce ethos that music should have no rules.For Holly and David being in a band is a way of life.

True to this, they live the way they play. Fiercely, constantly in search of the good times. The Lovely Eggs are playing Preston Guild Hall this Thursday (May 24). This is a standing event. Tickets priced at £11.50 are available from Preston Guild Hall box office telephone 01772 80 44 44. Alternatively email tickets @prestonguildhall.co.uk.

“One of the country’s most beloved underground bands”– NME. “You won’t hear another band like this anywhere between now and the the end of the millenium.The Lovely Eggs are just brilliant! “ Huw Stephens, Radio One.