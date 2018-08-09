The True Story of Lord Byron at Garstang Arts Festival

The play ‘Mad, Bad and Dangerous to Know; The True Story of Lord Byron’ will be performed as part of Garstang Arts Festival.

As the genius poet himself wrote, “Truth... is stranger than fiction.”

And the truth might suggest he identifies more accurately with the failed revolutionaries and humanitarians of Europe and South America than the cracked celebrity of legend. Make up your own mind.

The play will be performed at St Thomas’ Parish Hall, Saturday, August 25, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 adults, groups of six and over £8 including wine/cordial with ticket.

Book at Garstang Information Centre, telephone: 01995 602 125 or call 01772 466 256.