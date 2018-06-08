Ticket sales have ‘just begun’

The Carpenters Experience is coming to Blackpool and it promises to leave you feeling on ‘Top Of The World’.

Known as the first ever tribute act to the beloved Karen and Richard, The Carpenters Experience are bringing their eagerly anticipated performance to Viva Blackpool on January 6 - with tickets on sale now.

Filled with nostalgia, The Carpenters Experience comes together to recreate the sights and sounds of the much loved brother and sister duo.

The audience will be treated to a host of classic Carpenters hits such as We’ve Only Just Begun, Rainy Days And Mondays, Mr Postman and Goodbye To Love.

With more than 20 years’ experience lead singer and Carpenters super fan Maggie Nestor, who plays Karen, has toured the UK, Europe and Asia backed by her super talented tour band.

Reviews have hailed the band as ‘superb’ and Maggie’s performance as ‘absolutely amazing’.

A spokesman for the Church Street cabaret venue said: “The Carpenters Experience take to the stage at Viva Blackpool to pay tribute to Karen and Richard Carpenter.

“Eight of the UK’s top musicians have come together to recreate the sights and sounds of the phenomenal brother/sister singing duo, the Carpenters.

“The show will leave you feeling on Top Of The World after a night filled with nostalgia.

“Lead singer Maggie is a hugely experienced performer Her pure and powerful voice is a beautiful tribute to the late, great Karen.”

Visit www.vivablackpool.com for tickets.