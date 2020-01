The A6 has been closed north of Preston after a multi-vehicle crash this morning (January 14).



The A6 Garstang Road has been closed in both directions, from St Michael's Road in Bilsborrow to White Horse Lane in Barton.

The crash, which happened near the junction with Green Lane, has led to queuing traffic back to Flower Bowl.

The incident is expected to lead to delays for commuters heading south to join the M6 at junction 32.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow...