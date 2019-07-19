A6 reopens after Boars Head pub fire closes Garstang Road for 15 hours

The A6 Garstang Road has reopened this morning after remaining closed for 15 hours due to a pub fire.



The A6 road closure was lifted at 4am (July 19) after being closed in both directions since 1.20pm yesterday afternoon.

The busy road in Barton had been closed to allow emergency services to tackle a large fire at the derelict Boar's Head pub.

At 6.25am, there remains one fire engine at the scene to monitor any remaining hot spots in the building.

The road closure, between the junctions with Station Lane and Jepps Lane, led to severe congestion and delays on neighbouring roads during yesterday's evening rush hour.

They have asked motorists coming from the M6 and M55 to avoid the area if possible and allow extra time for journeys.

Six Lancashire Fire crews battled the blaze for more than 12 hours before the fire was brought under control in the early hours of this morning (July 19).

Firefighters tackled the fire using six engines, the Stinger and an Aerial Ladder platform, with firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus.

The incident was reduced down to three fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and a stinger in the early hours of the morning as firefighting activity continued.