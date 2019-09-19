Alternative routes through Preston to avoid Bluebell Way roadwork chaos

Rush hour delays in north Preston have worsened as roadworks near a key M6 slip road have begun.

Work has started on Bluebell Way in Fulwood, which lies between the slip roads on and off the M6 at junction 31a.

Traffic chaos in Bluebell Way

It has seen miles of delays of traffic on the M6 during morning rush hour and increased delays of more than 20 minutes for traffic leaving in the post-work rush.

READ MORE: Preston traffic woes from months of roadworks near M6 are to export power from looming £200m waste energy plant

Lancashire County Council has approved a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order until January 2, 2020, restricting traffic down Bluebell Way, Trefoil Way, Lancashire Way, and Millennium Road, meaning that delays are expected for some time.

The work is to place power lines into the ground to connect to the looming £200m Longridge Road Energy Centre so that it can export electricity to the National Grid.

Here are some alternative routes to heading to Bluebell Way:

The work is to place power cables in the ground to export electricity from a looming power station

Junction One of the M55 (Broughton roundabout)

An obvious alternative to junction 31a of the M6, but one that is already very busy.

Watling Street Road

Instead of turning on to Andertons Way and towards Bluebell Way, motorists can go via Watling Street Road, Gamull Lane, and Longridge Road before turning left at the roundabout in front of Booths’ central offices. But be warned - extra work is expected to start on the B6242 as part of this project.

Longridge

A bit of a winding route, but that will keep you moving for the most of it. Head north down Eastway before turning right at the roundabout before the D’Urton Manor housing estate. Follow the road to Grimsargh before turning on to the B6243 down to the roundabout in front of Booths’ central offices.

Junction 31 of the M6

A risky one to take as it would mean traversing the already busy Blackpool Road, but a route that is somewhat clear once you hit the A59 out of Preston.