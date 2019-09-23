Bomb disposal called to Manchester Airport after 'suspicious package' found in train station

Bomb disposal teams have safely exploded a suspicious package found at Manchester Airport train station.



Police evacuated the railway station shortly after 8am, and all train and bus services were immediately suspended.

The incident happened as Thomas Cook's last flight was touching down at Manchester from Orlando.

An army bomb disposal team was called to the airport where it safely exploded the suspect item outside the train station.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it had detained a man at the scene.

As the transport hub was in lock-down, a coach driver reported seeing a man running around completely naked.

Police have evacuated Manchester Airport train station this morning (September 23)

GMP has not confirmed whether the naked man is the same man detained by officers at the scene in relation to the suspicious package.

Earlier this morning, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport transport interchange.

"Bomb disposal officers are at Manchester Airport transport interchange to assist GMP with enquiries.

"As part of their assessment to ensure the package is safe, a controlled explosion took place.

Passengers have twice been evacuated from the train station at Manchester Airport this morning due to a 'suspicious package'. Credit: @WeatherJunkie85

"The cordon will remain in place as a precautionary measure as enquiries continue.

"A man has been detained by police at the scene.

"A cordon is in place at Manchester Airport transport interchange and people are encouraged to follow directions from officers.

"Trams, trains and buses are currently suspended to and from the airport interchange.

"Thank you for your patience as we respond to this."

The majority of road closures that were put in place have now been lifted and traffic is returning to normal.

A police spokesman added: "A small scene remains in place in the ground floor area of the coach station as officers continue with enquiries.”

Offices near the train station were also evacuated whilst armed officers and a dog unit patrolled the area.

Manchester Airport said no flights were affected by the incident.

But Stagecoach, Metrolink and Northern suspended all airport-bound services during the lock-down.

On-board rail passengers heading to Manchester Airport said trains were turned around on approach to the airport.

Trains between Blackpool North and Manchester Airport were rerouted to Manchester Piccadilly.

A spokesman for Northern said: "The police are currently dealing with an incident at Manchester Airport meaning trains are currently unable to call at the station.

"There is currently no estimate for when the station will reopen, however when it does trains may still be delayed by up to 30 minutes whilst the service returns to normal."

Trans-Pennine Express added: "The airport has been evacuated due to an ongoing police incident. Lines will remain closed until at least 10am."

Stagecoach bus services were terminated at Radisson Blue hotel instead of continuing to the airport.

Metrolink services on the Manchester Airport line had to be cut short, operating between Victoria to Wythenshawe town centre only.