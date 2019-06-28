Drivers walk away unscathed from crash which closed M6 for an hour between junctions 31A and 32

A serious crash on the M6 northbound led to severe congestion this morning (June 28).



The crash happened on the M6 northbound, between junctions 31A (Broughton) and 32 (Garstang), shortly before 9am this morning (June 28).

Highways England described the incident as a "major accident" involving a van and car, and lanes 3 and 4 were closed immediately.

Traffic on the northbound carriageway was closed for nearly an hour after one of the vehicles overturned in lane 4 (of 4).

The two stricken vehicles had been straddling two lanes (3 and 4) when Highways officers arrived at the scene.

But the occupants of both vehicles managed to walk away from the dramatic wreck unscathed.

The M6 has been stopped in both directions following an accident on the northbound carriageway between J31A and J32

North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.55am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a van between junctions 31A and 32 on the M6 northbound.

"A rapid response vehicle with an on-board senior clinician was dispatched to the scene before being stood down a short time later.

"No serious injuries were reported and nobody was taken to hospital."

Highways urged motorists to comply with the red X's on the matrix signs due to an average speed of 5mph on the approach to the lane closures.

The vehicles were recovered and the carriageway reopened shortly after 10am.

Severe congestion remained throughout the morning, with a six-mile tailback of traffic to junction 29 at Bamber Bridge.