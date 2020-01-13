Eight weeks of delays expected on A6 due to roadworks which start today

A stretch of the A6 near Preston will be reduced to just one lane for the next 8 weeks due to roadworks.
The three-mile stretch of A6, between Bilsborrow and Broughton, will partly close today (January 13) to allow gas company Cadent to carry out essential works.
The works will start this morning and are expected to continue for the next 8 weeks until March 9.
Lancashire County Council said delays are expected, with a lane closure and two-way temporary traffic lights in place for the duration.
The work follows a full closure of the M6, between junctions 32 and 33, which was completed two days ahead of schedule on Saturday, January 11.