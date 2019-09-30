Elderly man airlifted to hospital after suffering spinal injuries in A6 Barton crash

An elderly man has been airlifted to hospital with spinal injuries after a crash on the A6 in Barton.



The crash, involving a Range Rover and a Renault Scenic, happened near the junction with Station Lane, at around 11.05am.

Police said the Range Rover "made off from the scene", but its female driver was stopped a short while later and has since been arrested.

Garstang Road has been closed in both directions and traffic is being turned around.

Police said they expect the road to be closed until around 1pm whilst paramedics continue to work on an elderly man who has suffered spinal injuries.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 11am to reports of a collision between a Renault Scenic and Range Rover.

Traffic is being turned around on the A6 Garstang Road, between Barton and Broughton, after a crash this afternoon (September 30)

"The Range Rover made off from scene and was stopped a short time later and has been arrested.

"The driver of the Renault suffered neck and spinal injuries. Emergency services were attempting to remove him from the vehicle.

"Road looks to be closed until 12.30pm."

An air ambulance landed near the scene and North West Ambulance Service said they are treating an elderly man for back and neck injuries.

A NWAS spokesman said: "We were called at 11.05am to a road traffic collision on the A6 Garstang Road in Barton.

"We have sent an air ambulance, two ambulances and an operational commander to the scene.

"Efforts are ongoing and an elderly man is being treated for neck and back injuries."

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added: "Firefighters have been called to a road traffic collision the Garstang Road A6 at Barton this morning.

"The road will now be closed for approximately the next hour whilst crews and paramedics are at the scene. Please avoid the area."

The crash has led to congestion on the A6 between Broughton and Barton, with the road blocked in both directions between James Towers Way and Bilsborrow.