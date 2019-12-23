Final reminder for passengers to check before they travel over Christmas and New Year

Network Rail says passengers will benefit from a better, more reliable railway in 2020 thanks to upgrade and maintenance work taking place this Christmas and New Year.

The work in the North West and Central region - which runs from Euston and Marylebone in London to Scotland via the West Midlands and North West - has been planned to impact the fewest number of passengers.Most of the Railway Upgrade Plan improvements will happen from the end of service on Christmas Eve until the railway fully reopens on December 27.

Tim Shoveller, managing director of Network Rail’s North West and Central region, said: “While people enjoy time with their friends and families over Christmas, thousands of Network Rail staff will be working round-the-clock to maintain and improve the railway to provide passengers with better, more reliable journeys in the New Year.

“I know there is never a good time to disrupt journeys while we carry out large pieces of work but whenever possible we do this at times when there are significantly fewer people travelling by train, such as Christmas and other bank holidays. I appreciate people have important plans so I urge them to please plan ahead and check before they travel for the latest journey information.”

Major projects on the North West, Central and West Coast Mainline South routes between December 24 and December 27 includes railway drainage improvements between Preston and Lancaster.

While there are no trains on Christmas Day, some services do run on Boxing Day.

In the North West, track will also be replaced.

Passengers whose journeys could be affected are being urged to plan ahead and check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk or with their train operator.