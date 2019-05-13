Garstang man dies suddenly whilst driving vintage tractor at fundraiser near Lancaster

A man from Garstang has died suddenly whilst taking part in an annual tractor run in Cockerham, near Lancaster.



Ronnie Myerscough, aged in his 80s, suddenly became unwell at the wheel of his beloved vintage tractor whilst taking part in Cockerham Tractor Run on Saturday (May 11).

A convoy of around 100 tractors had set off from Cockerham Village Hall at 6pm to the delight of dozens of families who came out to watch the spectacle.

The colorful parade of tractors winded their way through five miles of country lanes, from Cockerham Village Hall to Wyresdale, near Scorton, before Mr Myerscough reported feeling unwell.

At 6.56pm, an air ambulance was dispatched to the beauty spot, along with an advanced paramedic and a rapid response team.

Despite the swift arrival of the emergency services, paramedics were unable to revive Mr Myerscough, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "A man in his 80s died after suffering a suspected medical episode at the event.

"It’s not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to HM Coroner."

North West Ambulance Service added: "We received a call at 6.56pm regarding a man in his 80s who had suffered a medical episode at Wyresdale.

"An air ambulance and a rapid response team with an advanced paramedic on board responded.

"The patient was not taken to hospital."

Mr Myerscough had been a popular figure among tractor enthusiasts in the North West and in the local community.

He had taken part in a number of tractor runs in Lancashire, including the Garstang Tractor Run in December 2018.

Mark Hewitt, organiser of Cockerham Tractor Run 2019, has been approached for comment.