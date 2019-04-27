Hold-ups on M6 due to debris from crash

One lane of the M6 southbound had to be closed to traffic this morning after a collision left debris on the road.

Highways England had to shut the outside lane while the debris could be cleared, causing hold-ups in the section between junction 28 at Leyland and junction 27 for Standish.

The crash happened near to Chorley at around 10.20am. Traffic in that section was still moving, but Highways England reported it was only moving very slowly.

It is not known if there were any casualties in the collision.