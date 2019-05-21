M6 closed in both directions after man falls from bridge near Leyland

A man has fallen from a bridge on the M6 near Leyland, forcing police to close the motorway in both directions.



Emergency services are at the scene near Leyland, where police said a man "came off the bridge" over the northbound carriageway at around 9.30am (Tuesday, May 21).

Police immediately shut the motorway in both directions between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 29 (Bamber Bridge).

An air ambulance has now left the scene, but it is not known whether it is transporting a casualty to hospital.

Traffic has also been released on the southbound carriageway and all lanes are running again between junctions 30 and 28.

But the northbound carriageway remains closed as police continue to investigate how the man fell from the bridge.

Highways are also urging motorists to avoid the M6 on the northbound approach to Leyland as traffic remains at a standstill.

Tailbacks were already building up on the northbound M6 shortly after 10am, with traffic queuing back to Charnock Richard Services.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are at the scene of an incident where a man is thought to have come off a bridge close to junction 28 on the M6 northbound side.

"We will shortly be putting a closure in place between J28 and 29 and would urge motorists to avoid the area if possible.

"We will update when we can."

According to the AA, there are "severe delays" on the approach to the M6 northbound between Charnock Richard Services and Leyland, with an average speed of just 5mph.

A spokesman for Highways England said: ""Highways England has been working closely with our emergency services colleagues Lancashire Police, who led the response to this incident.

"The M6 remains blocked between J27 to J28 northbound with delays of at least 30 minutes covering several miles of the motorway.

"The is due to a police led incident and Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

"For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey. "

More to follow...