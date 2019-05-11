M6 closed near Preston due to a 'police incident' on a motorway bridge

The M6 has been closed this morning (Saturday, May 11) due to an ongoing police incident.

The highway was closed at around 9.40am, with traffic held at junction 31a for Longridge in both directions.

Traffic held at junction 31a of the M6 (Lancs Road Police)

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "The M6 is currently closed in both directions at junction 31a while we deal with a police incident. Please avoid the area if you can."

Lancashire Road Police added: "Traffic on M6 between 31 and 32 is being held in both directions whilst officers deal with an incident on a bridge between the junctions"

Northbound delays are backed up to junction 29 for Bamber Bridge and on to the M61 motorway, with southbound traffic backed up to the junction 32 Broughton Interchange on to the M55 motorway towards Blackpool.

Congestion is increasing on the A59 in to Preston at junction 31 for Samlesbury due to motorists trying to avoid stationary traffic on the motorway.

At around 10.15am, Highways England said that "the incident has now cleared, and the carriageway can start to be re-opened".

They added: "Due to the amount of congestion this has generated, this may take time to clear."