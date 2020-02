Two lanes of the M6 had to be closed near Preston this morning following a collision.

Highways England said the northbound carriageway was affected between junction 31a for Longridge/Fulwood and junction 32 at Broughton (M55).

Two lanes were coned off while emergency services dealt with the incident.

But the lane closures were removed soon after once the vehicles involved had been moved to the hard shoulder.

Traffic quickly returned to normal. It is not known if anyone was hurt.