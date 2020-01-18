M6 shut in Lancashire after 'police incident'

A huge stretch of the M6 was closed in both directions this afternoon after a "police incident."

The M6 was shut between junction 34 at Lancaster and junction 33 at Galgate.

All lanes have been stopped, resulting in stationary traffic and building queues in both directions.

It is believed a man was in distress on a bridge above the motorway..

Lancashire Police said: "The M6 motorway is currently closed in both directions at J34 while we deal with an incident.

"Please avoid the area if possible.

"We will update you with further details when we can.".

Lancashire Road Police said alternative plans to help trapped traffic were being formulated.

The incident began at around 1,40pm.

One driver said on social media "Stuck in the middle of it. Half an hour now!"

All lanes were reported to have been reopened at around 3pm, with some delays still remaining