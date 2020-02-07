Major scheme to improve safety on A588 in Wyre starts next week

The first phase of a programme of work to improve safety on one of Lancashire’s highest casualty roads is due to take place next week.

Lancashire County Council’s highways team will fit over 300 solar-powered LED road studs along the centre line of certain sections of the A588 from the village of Stalmine to the River Wyre south of Hambleton.

Further work will take place in the autumn to fit the studs along the rest of the A588 towards Lancaster.

The work is part of the Safer Roads Programme, a £7.9m investment to improve safety on five A-roads identified by the Department for Transport as the county’s historically most dangerous routes.

The work to fit the LED road studs is scheduled to take place from Monday, February 10 to Wednesday, February 12, between 9.15am and 3pm to avoid disruption to peak-time traffic.

Traffic will be managed manually using ‘stop and go’ boards as work progresses along the approximately two-mile stretch.

Further improvements to the A588 due to take place as part of the programme include average speed cameras, high-reflectivity line markings, edge of carriageway rumble strips, and measures to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians at the Pointer Roundabout.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Every death and serious injury on our roads is a terrible tragedy, not only for those directly involved, but also for their friends and family.

“We were invited by the Department for Transport to put forward proposals for how best to make these routes safer, and I’m very pleased that work on the ground is now underway.

“Next week’s work is the first phase of these improvements on the A588 and I’d ask people to take particular care with their journeys while it’s underway, and leave extra time if they think their journey may be affected.

“This is a busy road, and our highways team will only be working outside of peak times to minimise disruption as far as possible.”

The Safer Roads Programme also includes improvements to the A682 in Pendle, A683 in Lancaster, A6 in Lancaster, and A581 in Chorley and West Lancashire.