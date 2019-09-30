Man airlifted to hospital and woman driver arrested after A6 Barton crash

A man has been airlifted to hospital and a woman arrested after a crash on the A6 in Barton.



The crash, involving a Range Rover and a Renault Scenic, happened near the junction with Station Lane, at around 11.05am.

Police said the Range Rover "made off from the scene", but its female driver was stopped a short while later.

The 52-year-old, from Preston, has since been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Garstang Road was closed in both directions for more than an hour whilst emergency services attended the scene.

Paramedics treated an elderly man for suspected spinal injuries after he was freed from the car wreck by firefighters.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 11am to reports of a collision between a Renault Scenic and Range Rover.

"The Range Rover made off from scene and was stopped a short time later.

"A 54-year-old woman from Preston was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. She is currently in custody.

"The male driver of the Renault suffered neck and spinal injuries. Emergency services had to remove him from the vehicle.

"Road looks to be closed until 12.30pm."

An air ambulance landed near the scene and the ambulance service said an elderly man has been taken to hospital with back and neck injuries.

An NWAS spokesman said: "We were called at 11.05am to a road traffic collision on the A6 Garstang Road in Barton.

"We have sent an air ambulance, two ambulances and an operational commander to the scene.

"Efforts are ongoing and an elderly man is being treated for neck and back injuries."

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added: "Firefighters have been called to a road traffic collision the Garstang Road A6 at Barton this morning.

"The road will now be closed for approximately the next hour whilst crews and paramedics are at the scene. Please avoid the area."

The crash led to congestion on the A6 between Broughton and Barton, with the road blocked in both directions between James Towers Way and Bilsborrow.