Man suffers head injury in M6 crash which led to lane closures between Preston and Lancaster

A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a head injury in a crash on the M6 near Lancaster Services.



A full closure of the M6 northbound carriageway was in force this morning following the crash between Preston and Lancaster.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 34 (Caton Road) shortly after 10am this morning (May 29).

Two men were injured in the collision, with both casualties initially being treated at the scene by paramedics.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed that one of the men has suffered a head injury and has been taken to Preston Royal Hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

The other casualty has suffered minor injury to a hand, but did not require an ambulance.

One of the vehicles involved in a crash on the northbound M6 between junctions 33 and 34 this morning (May 29).

The northbound carriageway had been closed after the vehicles straddled all three lanes just after Lancaster Services.

But Highways have now managed to reopen all lanes and traffic is moving freely.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Scene is now clear and all lanes are back open.

"There is some residual congestion in the area, and will take time to clear, so please be patient."

The lane 1 closure remained in place from around 10am to 12pm, and led to reduced speed limits on approach.

Traffic England reported an average delay of 25 minutes compared with normal traffic conditions.