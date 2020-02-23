Roadworks update for the North West: All major works from Monday, February 24 to Sunday, March 1

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of February 21 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 junctions 31a to 31

Work to upgrade the police observation platforms on the southbound carriageway is underway. Overnight lane closures and a 50mph speed limit will be in place between 8pm and 5am. The hard shoulder will be closed throughout the duration of these works.

M6 junctions 41 to 42

A £2.5m upgrade of the safety barrier along the M6 between Penrith and Carlisle started earlier this month. Narrow lanes and a reduced speed limit of 50mph will be in place throughout the work. The northbound carriageway will be closed between 10pm and 5am every Tuesday night with the southbound carriageway closed between 10pm and 5am every Wednesday night. Diversions will operate between the two junctions via the A6. Lorries over two metres wide are now being confined to lane one of each carriageway past the roadworks. This is being enforced by Cumbria Police.

M55 junctions 1 to 3

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are now in place along a short stretch of the motorway where a new junction (junction 2) is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor road project. More information is available here: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/council/strategies-policies-plans/roads-parking-and-travel/major-transport-schemes/preston-western-distributor/

A585 Norcross junction

Phase three of this major junction improvement has now started with the round-the-clock closure of Norcross Lane with no access to or from the junction from Norcross Lane until Friday March 6. Some overnight closures of both the northern and southern sections of Fleetwood Road South are also continuing. The A585 is open at all times but sometimes temporary traffic lights will be in place overnight to guide road users past the roadworks at the junction roundabout.

A66 Penrith to Rheged cycle path improvement

A two-month project is taking place to improve cycling provision along the westbound A66 between the M6 at junction 40 and A66 Rheged roundabout. The work involves widening the footpath to accommodate cyclists. Work is taking place from 9.30am to 4pm each day and from 8pm to 6am each night, and requires the temporary closure of lane one of the westbound carriageway during these times only with some overnight carriageway closures.

Closures: Between 7pm on Sunday night (February 23 ) and 6am on Monday morning (February 24) there will be no access to the westbound A66 from junction 40 of the M6. Access will also be closed overnight between 7pm and 6am for four nights from Sunday, March 1. Clearly-signed diversions will be in place. On Wednesday night (February 26 , 7pm to 6am) Redhills junction will be closed (access from Rheged roundabout instead).

A66 Fitz and Great Clifton roundabout improvements

Work to improve junctions and deliver environmental improvements along the A66 between Cockermouth and Workington resumed in January. The main works at A66/A595 Great Clifton Roundabout were completed in December. The project is currently focusing at the A66/A595 Fitz Roundabout with overnight work between 8pm and 6am involving three-way temporary traffic lights at the roundabout and the closure of Low Road (C2068) in both directions from Fitz Roundabout to Parklands Drive.