Roadworks update for the North West: All major works from October 21 to October 28

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of October 18 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 junctions 34 to 36

Resurfacing parts of the northbound carriageway in a month-long project which started on September 13. Due to recent spells of extremely wet weather the project has now been extended until the end of this weekend with overnight – 9pm to 5am - closures of the northbound carriageway between junction 34 and 35 tonight (Friday), tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday nights (October 18, 19 and 20).

M6 junctions 36 to 38

Replacing the safety barriers in the central reservation in a 10 week project which began on September 15. Resurfacing work will also be undertaken on parts of the carriageway. The work involves lane closures and a 50mph speed limit past the roadworks.

M6 junctions 40 to 38

Resurfacing sections of the southbound carriageway in a five week project which started on October 7. There will be lane closures throughout the work with a 50mph speed limit in place past the roadworks.

M55 junction 1 to 3

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are in place along a short stretch of the motorway where a new junction (junction 2) is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor road project.

A585 Norcross junction

The £5m project to transform the junction serving the A585 and Fleetwood Road South and Norcross Lane local roads is underway. As part of the second phase of the main construction works the northern section of Fleetwood Road South – i.e. north of the roundabout – will be closed from Monday, October 21 until Friday, December 13. The diversion route for this closure will operate via the A585 up to and along Victoria Road East.