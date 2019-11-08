Shocking images of car crash near Garstang are released by police

Lancashire Police has released shocking images of a car crash near Garstang that was caused by a pheasant in the road.

The incident happened to the north west of the Fairtrade town in Park Lane, Winmarleigh at round 3.30pm today (Friday, November 8).

Damage to the car (Image: Lancs Road Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said that a "newish driver" has swerved to "avoid a cheeky pheasant".

They lost control of the car, a Volkswagen and ended up overturned in a field.

There were four young people in the car that sustained "very minor" injuries, the spokesman added.

They continued by saying the four all had seat belts on "which I think saved any serious injuries