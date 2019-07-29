Woman in her 30s is seriously injured in crash on M55/M6 link road

A woman in her 30s has been seriously injured after crashing into a barrier on a slip road linking the M55 with the M6 in Preston.



The collision happened at 6.50am this morning at the M55 link road with the southbound M6 at junction 32 (Blackpool, Fleetwood M55, Preston North A6).

The woman has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

The incident has led to severe delays on the eastbound M55, as well southbound traffic on the M6 and northbound traffic on the A6 towards Garstang.

Congestion on the eastbound M55 led to a nightmare rush hour for Blackpool-bound commuters. Motorists reported that the 17-mile journey from Preston to Blackpool took around two hours, between the peak hours of 7am and 11am.

The crash led to a 7-mile tailback, between junction 3 at Kirkham and junction 1 at Broughton Interchange.

The crash happened at around 7.15am and is expected to cause delays until around 10am

The congestion began to ease at around 2.15pm, after the slip road was reopened - more than five hours after the crash occurred.

Highways England had warned motorists to expects delays on the M55 until at least 3pm.

Following the crash, Highways mobilised its clean-up crews to sweep fuel and debris from the carriageway, whilst maintenance teams repaired a safety barrier damaged in the crash.

A crash on the M55 junction 1 slip road for the southbound M6 is leading to delays this morning (July 29)

Police and Highways officers remained at the scene throughout the morning, to investigate the cause of the crash.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "There were long delays of over an hour on the M55 eastbound due to a collision involving a car, which led to the closure of 1 lane (of 2) on the link road from the M55 eastbound to the M6 J32 southbound.

"Emergency services including Lancashire Police were in attendance.

"The collision caused significant damage to a safety barrier, which our Area Team will be dealing with.

"Motorists were advised to allow extra time for their journeys."