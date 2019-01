A collision in Catterall has closed a stretch of the A6 this morning.

The collision happened at the junction of the A6 Preston Lancaster New Road and Cock Robin Lane in Catterall, near Garstang at 9.15am on Friday, January 18.

Police are on the scene and the road has been closed, preventing access to Cock Robin Lane from the A6.

Traffic in Cock Robin Lane heading to the A6 is being turned around and directed back towards Garstang Road.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the crash.