All traffic travelling eastbound on the M55 has been stopped by police after debris was spotted on the carriageway.

Traffic police put a road block in place, between junction 4 (Peel Hill, Marton Circle) and junction 3 (Wesham Circle), to allow Highways to clear debris from the carriageway.

Debris has been spotted on the M55 carriageway near Kirkham.

The debris had been straddling a number of lanes along a stretch of the M55.

More to follow...