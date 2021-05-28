May Bank Holiday getaway: These are the roadworks on Lancashire and Cumbria's main roads and motorways to avoid this long weekend

3. A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement

A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement Work to deliver a £150 million new bypass and junction improvements is now underway. The first major construction phase for the project is now underway with work at Skippool and Skippool Bridge junctions where we are dualling a short section of the existing single carriageway A585 and replacing the existing roundabout with a signalised crossroads. Narrow lanes and a speed reduction will be in place. We’ve also started work away from the A585 to construct the new Poulton junction which will form part of the new bypass.