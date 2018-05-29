Motorway delays of more than one hour after car fire closes two lanes

Two lanes of the M6 were closed this afternoon (Tuesday, May 29) following a car fire.

The incident took place on the northbound M6 at 4:47pm between junctions 32 for Broughton and the M55 to Blackpool and junction 33 for Lancaster.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene.

Highways England said: "There are delays of over an hour on approach, so allow extra time for your journey this evening."

At around 6pm one lane of traffic was reopened, leaving only lane one of three closed. Lane one is was then opened before 6:30pm with some delays remaining.