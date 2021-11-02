Roads in Barton and St Michael's still closed after flooding

Station Lane, Barton

Station Lane remains closed both ways due to flooding between Eaves Lane and A6 Garstang Road.

The road has been closed since Monday afternoon due to flooding. St Mary and St Andrew's Primary School can be accessed from the A6.

A number of roads remain closed this morning (Tuesday, November 2) due to flooding in parts of Lancashire

A586 Blackpool Lane, St Michaels

Blackpool Lane remains closed both ways due to flooding from Hall Lane to Rawcliffe Road. Traffic is coping well this morning (Tuesday, November 2).

Sawley Road, Sawley, near Clitheroe

Sawley Road remains closed both ways due to flooding between Sawley and Grindleton. The road has been closed since Monday morning.

Other traffic updates this Tuesday morning (November 2).

A59 Preston New Road Ribbleton, Preston

Slow traffic on A59 Preston New Road both ways between A5085 Blackpool Road and M6 J31 (Samlesbury).

M65 Lancashire

Heavy traffic on M65 Eastbound at J2 M61 J9 (Clayton Brook).