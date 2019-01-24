Stretch of A6 closed after van overturns in Catterall collision

A collision in Catterall has forced police to close part of the busy A6.

The collision occurred at 7.50am, near the junction between the A6 and Cock Robin Lane.

A yellow van has overturned after a collision in Catterall.

A yellow van was overturned in the collision, which brought traffic to a standstill.

Police attended and closed the A6 for nearly an hour as the van awaited recovery.

NWAA said an ambulance was prepared for dispatch but was swiftly recalled after two people involved in the crash emerged uninjured.

It is the second crash in less than a week near the junction of the A6 and Cock Robin Lane.

On Friday, January 18, Cock Robin Lane was closed after a collision at the junction with the A6 at 8.15am.