Tributes paid to Morecambe cyclist who died in A590 Lake District crash

Police can now confirm the cyclist who sadly died after being struck by a van on Tuesday, August 3, is 81-year-old Brian Jensen, from Morecambe.

Brian died at the scene on the A590 at around 12.10pm, in the area of Sampool near Kendal.

The driver of the van - a man in his 20s from Barrow - was uninjured.

Brian Jensen, 81, from Morecambe

Brian’s heartbroken family have released the following tribute:

They said: "We are sad to announce the death of Brian Jensen, in a cycling accident.

"He will be remembered by many for his love of encouraging young people to explore the country hiking and cycling.

"The photo of Brian was taken on one of the many trips he made cycling from Lands End to John O’Groats with Simon Millward-Hopkins and pupils from a local high school.

"He had a love for science and deep thinking, but most of all he loved his family and his saviour Jesus Christ.

"He will be missed by so many of us as he was loved by many."

Cumbria Police are continuing to appeal to any witnesses who might not already have come forward to make contact.

The force is also interested in finding the occupants of a yellow vehicle who might have been in the area at the time of the crash.

Anyone with any information can complete an online reporting form at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit or by calling 101.