Two people were taken to hospital following a kitchen fire during the night.

Three fire crews from Lancaster and Morecambe attended the incident in a flat on South Road, Lancaster.

The alarm was raised shortly before 4am and six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using a hose reel and searched the premises.

A spokesperson said: "Two people were taken to hospital by paramedics for a precautionary check.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."