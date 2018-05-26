UPDATE: Police appeal over M6 smash

Police have launched a witness appeal after a crash that closed the M6 northbound for several hours.

The northbound carriageway of the M6 between junctions 32 at Broughton and 33 at Lancaster has now reopened, although traffic in north Preston and along the A6 remained heavy for several hours.

Stagecoach warned passengers on its 40, 41 and 42 services to expect delays.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at 3.25am.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is underway following a serious collision on the M6.



“The driver of the vehicle is in a serious condition at hospital and my thoughts are with him at this time.



“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.”



Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0198 of May 26.

The motorway was closed for approximately five and a half hours.