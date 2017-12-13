Victorian jamboree a festive smash

Garstang’s annual trip back in time was in full swing on Monday and Tuesday evening as the market town’s Victorian Christmas Festival kicked off.

Residents combined traditional clothing with novelty Santa hats as bands, singers, stilt walkers, and Punch and Judy entertained crowds.

The Fairly Famous Family.

Santa Claus also arrived in style and set up shop in his grotto on the High Street.

The festival took a downturn on night one after reports of thefts from stall holders, including the 1st Garstang Rangers, who were fund-raising for their expeditions in the new year.

A festival spokesman said: “The committee is absolutely devastated by this news.

“We would like everyone that attends the event tomorrow to be extra vigilant.”

Mayoress Lyn Ryder, town crier Hilary McGrath and mayor Peter Ryder.

Businesses and residents rallied to make sure the rest of the event was a success, with folk in costume and street entertainers adding some colour to the popular two-day festival.