Warnings of heavy overnight rain in Lancashire and Cumbria

Householders in North Lancashire and Cumbria warned that heavy overnight rain could cause flooding.

The Environment Agency say that prolonged downpours could hit the region tonight and early tomorrow morning, bringing with them the risk of floods.

Officials say: "the rain will be falling onto already wet catchments and indications are the rivers will respond quite quickly, meaning flood warnings may be issued across Cumbria and North Lancashire.

"In preparation for this weather we have been, and continue to constantly monitor rain and river levels and have teams out on the ground clearing debris from key locations and are working closely with partners."

Matt Crump, manager from the Environment Agency said; ‘We are expecting heavy, persistent rain to fall overnight and into tomorrow, falling on already saturated ground.

"Indications show flood warnings may be issued across areas of Cumbria and Lancashire, and we are reminding people to be vigilant, know their risk in their area and respond to flood alerts and warnings".