WATCH: Higher Wheelton girl honoured with national Macmillan award in memory of her Hambleton great uncle

A young girl who cooked up a storm in the kitchen was delighted to be given a national award for her charitable work in support of her great uncle.

Read related stories: /big-day-looms-for-the-macmillan-minion-1-9150438 and /cakes-help-eight-year-old-girl-from-wheelton-raise-more-than-1-000-for-macmillan-1-8610974

Grace Smith, of Higher Wheelton, was crowned Young Macmillan Champion by the cancer charity for her fund-raising efforts last year.

The nine-year-old baked hundreds of cakes and sold them, making £1,411 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

She was inspired by the fact her great-uncle, Brian Steele, of Hambleton, had been diagnosed with bowel cancer five years ago.

He died in April, aged 65, just a few weeks before she was given the award, but he was proud to follow his great-niece’s achievements with the charity.

Her mum, Dymphna Smith said: “When Brian first fell ill, she wanted to help him. We knew about the award in March so when we told him, he was thrilled. He had seen the dresses she had been looking at for the ceremony and was involved in it all.

“He was incredibly proud of her.

“This was such a big moment for her - I think she was the only child there and she received a standing ovation. I don’t think she realised until the ceremony what she had achieved.

“We can’t believe it - she worked so hard. She was cooking for weeks and was up until midnight decorating the cakes.

“She was nominated for the award by someone who looks after the Macmillan fund-raising for the North West and by someone who runs the South Ribble fund-raising committee.

“We are so proud of her.”

Grace, a pupil at Withnell Fold Primary School, said: “I am really happy I won the award. I wanted to raise money to help my great uncle who had cancer. Baking cakes was the first idea that came into my head.

“I was really nervous about the ceremony but I had a really good time. I am so proud I got the award.”

Grace Smith with one of her cakes

Grace is holding another bake sale at her Higher Wheelton home on Sunday July 1.

For more details email dymphnasmith@gmail.com

To make a donation visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/graceevasmith

Grace Smith baking

Grace Smith getting her award