WATCH: Lancaster impressionist does Paul O'Grady and Chris Eubank

An impressionist from Galgate has reached the final of a national variety competition.

Heath Ellis, 51, who lives in Rose Grove, is down to the last 25 of Britain Does Variety, with the final being held on January 13 in Wellingborough.

Heath Ellis

Heath, a barber by day, impressed judges with his impressions of Michael McIntyre, Mrs Brown, Keith Lemon, Paul O’ Grady, Chris Eubank and Sarah Millican.

The father-of-two said his voice was “shattered” following the regional finals in Manchester last week.

He said: “I’ve pretty much been doing this all my life.

“I just want to perform, and I’ve decided to start pushing this now.

Heath Ellis

“I work as a barber during the day at Guys and Dolls in Lancaster and also in a mobile business with my son.

“I did Britain’s Got Talent last year and got through to the celebrity judges in Birmingham.

“I also performed at Morecambe Winter Gardens.

“I’ve worked really hard on this, but there’s still a lot of work to do as I’ve now got eight weeks before the final, and my voice is shattered!”

Heath said that as well as cash prizes, there would be talent scouts and entertainment bookers at the finals in January.