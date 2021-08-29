Water supplies hit near Longridge after pumping station blaze

The remote water pumping station in Thornley-with-Wheatley.

Four fire crews from Preston, Fulwood and Penwortham were called to the remote scene on Birks Brow in Thornley-with-Wheatley around 7pm last night when a back-up diesel generator caught fire.

The blaze spread to the pumping station, causing significant damage.

A brigade spokesman said: "The water pumping station suffered a lot of damage to the point where it is out of action.

"So temporary measures are in place for supplies in the area.