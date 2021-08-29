Water supplies hit near Longridge after pumping station blaze
Temporary water supplies have been laid on for households near Longridge after a blaze at a pumping station.
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 8:07 am
Four fire crews from Preston, Fulwood and Penwortham were called to the remote scene on Birks Brow in Thornley-with-Wheatley around 7pm last night when a back-up diesel generator caught fire.
The blaze spread to the pumping station, causing significant damage.
A brigade spokesman said: "The water pumping station suffered a lot of damage to the point where it is out of action.
"So temporary measures are in place for supplies in the area.
"The cause is under investigation, but we suspect it was an electrical fault in the generator which caught fire and the fire then spread to the building."